วีเจตะแง้ว บุษบา มหัตถพงศ์ ธรรมะสอนให้ฉันรู้จักคำว่า “พอ”

View this post on Instagram

Today is a Buddhist Holy Day 🌿🌷🌿 Eight precepts and Do merits. … Whoso destroys life, tells lies Takes what is not given Commits sexual misconduct And is addicted to intoxicating drinks Such a one roots out oneself in this very world. ——————————- Bodhisattva Busaba (Tue, 22 May, 2018)